A Beautiful History

by Cheryle Sutton

Windows Beautiful

In 1994 in a small apartment on the west hill Windows Beautiful found its beginnings. The product was bulky and so arrangements were made with a friend for delivery to their garage. This was not a sustainable arrangement and a better plan had to be put in place. After a year of imposing on their good natures I decided to take my business plan to a commercial lender.

Having no assets and a mere loan history for a car he turned me down with the question, “Who will pay it back when it fails?” In 1994 there were few opportunities for aspiring women entrepreneurs. With a heavy heart but filled more than ever with determination I talked with my personal loans officer and she made arrangements for me to meet with a second loans officer. This lady looked over my plan and made it work. Windows Beautiful has been in business for 29 years and is still devotedly serving customers in Prince Albert and area.

When the phone rings I am off to do the job that I love. Serving families for 3 generations is a heartwarming experience. I am lucky to know so many wonderful people. When I hear the words, “Oh wow, that is Beautiful” I know that I have done my job.

In 2020 I set up a small studio for those who might feel unsure about arranging an in-home consultation. Please arrange an appointment.

Thank you Prince Albert and area it has absolutely been my pleasure. Looking forward to many more years.