An inmate has died while in custody at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) announced on Wednesday.

Brendan Vermette was serving a sentence of two years, eight months and eight days for trafficking when he died on March 9. Vermette started serving his sentence on Sept. 20, 2021.

Vermette’s family has been notified of his death. The CSC has notified the police and coroner, and will review the circumstances surrounding his death.