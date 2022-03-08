Prince Albert’s Hudak captures bronze at Paralympics

For the second time in her Paralympic career, Prince Albert’s Brittany Hudak has reached the podium.

Hudak put in a bronze medal performance in the women’s standing 15 kilometre cross country skiing race on Monday, finishing with a time of 49:27.8. Canada’s Natalie Wilkie took home gold with a time of 48:04.8, while Australian Sydney Petersen’s time of 49:00.2 was good enough for silver.

“I’m just really happy to pull off a podium here at the Games,” Hudak said in an interview with CBC. “It’s amazing. There was a little bit of stress going into this race. The classic races for us, typically we have pretty good results so sometimes you’re just really hoping to carry that momentum into the race.”

Hudak captured her first bronze medal, in 2018, finishing in third place in the 12.5 kilometre biathlon. She said it’s been tough skiing in Beijing due to the altitude, but with was happy with her performance.

“You know that you have potential for a good day and the conditions were great for us today,” she said. “It’s such a working course out there. There’s not a lot of time for any rest…. (With the) altitude here in Beijing, the fit will survive on these courses.” Hudak also finished in sixth and eighth place in her other two events at the Paralympics so far.