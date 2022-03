Prince Albert police are asking for help in finding a teenage boy who hasn’t been seen Saturday night.

Thomas Turner — RCMP Submitted

Thomas Turner, 14, was last seen on the 1000 Block of Fourth Street East the night of March 5. He was wearing black pants, white running shoes, and a blue bunny hug at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.