Council finalizes low hazard fireworks ban with amendment to Fire Services Bylaw

Bailey Sutherland

Special to the Herald

On Monday, council voted to ban low hazard fireworks and sky lanterns in the city, except for Canada Day and New Years Eve.

The decision to amend the current Fire Services bylaw has been on the agenda since January 24th’s council meeting, where it was deferred so administration could present the proper wording to allow for the two exceptions.

The initial complaint for a change in regulations came because individuals were setting them off during the night and they were being mistaken for gunshots, causing a waste in police resources.

Coun. Blake Edwards states that while individuals may not shoot off fireworks on a regular basis, those holding events can still get a permit and hire the appropriate people to manage the fireworks.

While many members of council believe the two days fireworks are allowed is a good compromise, there are supporters of an outright ban.

“It is a constant problem in my ward and I would imagine throughout the city,” says Coun. Tony Head, “An all-out ban would be the preference of the residents that have to deal with the constant fireworks. My preference would be to do [them] as a city where you have a bigger production for the kids and for the residents of Prince Albert”.

Fire Chief Kris Olsen has some suggestions on staying safe while lighting off fireworks this coming Canada Day.

“It has to be done on private property, or [they] need permission on someone else’s property,” he said. “Adult supervision is a must and the printed material directions need to be followed. In the event of a fire ban in the area, we would not recommend using them.”

“My main recommendation will be, as a citizen, is to make yourself familiar with the Fire Services bylaw. It covers a multitude of fire safety considerations.”