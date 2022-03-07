Prince Albert police investigating death of 2-year-old girl

Prince Albert police say residents on the 2300 Block of Third Avenue West can expect an increased police presence while officers investigate the death of a two-year-old girl.

Police were called in to assist Parkland Ambulance at a residence in the area just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Paramedics were responding to calls of an unconscious infant. Police arrived to find the two-year-old girl dead at the scene.

Investigators scheduled an autopsy for March 7. Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.