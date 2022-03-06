Records fall at TeleMiracle 46

The 46th edition of Kinsmen and Kinette TeleMiracle wrapped up in record-breaking style on Sunday, with more than $8-million raised for Saskatchewan’s Charity.

The annual telethon recorded new highs for total funds raised, and largest individual donation after longtime TeleMiracle supporter Eva Vera Morgan bequeathed nearly $1.8-million.

“Saskatchewan people are known for their generosity and this year, they came together to set an all-time TeleMiracle record,” TeleMiracle 46 chair Steve Kirwan said in a media release. “The impact of these donations will be felt across the province. To everyone who gave this year, I can’t thank you enough.”

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the annual telethon had raised $8,002,722, with Nutrien matching more than $100,000 in donations from Saskatchewan talent. That surpassed the previous record set in 2018, when TeleMiracle 42 raised $7,151,254.

All proceeds go towards specialized medical and mobility equipment for Saskatchewan residents. The Kinsmen Foundation distributes the funds. They receive more than 1,000 applications for assistance every year.

“No matter the size of the donation, every dollar that was given helped us reach this amazing total,” Kirwan said. “The best part is that all the money raised stays right here in Saskatchewan to help their friends, neighbours, and communities.”

Eva Morgan’s donation came after she passed away last year. A former school teacher, Morgan and her husband John operated a mixed grain and cattle farm for more than 50 years before retiring to Moose Jaw.

“Eva looked forward to TeleMiracle every year,” reads a post on the TeleMiracle Facebook page. “It warmed her heart to see the growing donation numbers on stage. Eva passed in 2021, and this donation is her way of supporting TeleMiracle and its mission in helping to improve the lives of the people of Saskatchewan.”

The 2022 show included a mix of old and new elements. Organizers brought back a few traditional pieces, but still used pre-recorded performances and the video wall—features first added in 2021.

The TeleMiracle online raffle developed in 2021 also returned for another year. It generated a final jackpot total of $385,730.

Kirwan said it’s always a highlight to see the dozens of talented Saskatchewan performers who appear throughout the telethon, or appear on the livestreamed pre-show.

Anyone who made pledges during the telethon can honour them by mailing their donation to Box 83000, Saskatoon, Sask., S7K 9S1.

Planning for TeleMiracle 47 in Saskatoon will begin shortly. Details about next year’s show will be posted at www.telemiracle.com.