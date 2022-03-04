Sherwood Division race close as playoffs approach

With the playoffs approaching the Sherwood Division race continues to be close.

As of Feb. 28, the Melfort Mustangs and Flin Flon Bombers each have 67 points with the Bombers in first place. The Mustangs record is 29-15-4-5, the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 27-22-1-5 with 59 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 17-31-0-6 with 40 points.

The Mustangs ran their winning streak to three straight with a 4-3 shootout win over the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Marco Lopez scored the winner in the third round of the shootout for Melfort.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 2-1 after the second period.

Lopez, Tye Scherger and Zac Somers scored for Melfort in regulation.

Ryley Morgan, Brandon Della Paoelera and Walker Jerome scored for La Ronge in regulation.

James Venne made 39 saves for Melfort; Dawson Smith made 37 saves for La Ronge.

Melfort defeated the Kindersley Klippers 5-4 in Melfort on Friday, Feb. 25.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first and the Mustangs led 5-3 after the second period.

Curtis Hammond had a pair of goals for Melfort; Ben Tkachuk, Wyatt Day and Lopez added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Noah Lindsay and Tylin Hillbig each had a pair of goals for Kindersley.

Venne made 29 saves for Melfort; Matthew Pesenti made 30 saves for Kindersley.

Melfort opened their week with a 4-2 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Mustangs led 3-1 after the second period.

Dawson Leroux, Carter Anderson, Trenton Curtis and Nolan Doell scored for Melfort.

Kevin Anderson and Nolen Coverntry responded for Notre Dame.

Venne made 27 saves for Melfort; Austin Elliott made 25 saves for Notre Dame.

The Mustangs were in La Ronge on Wednesday, March 2 results were not available.

The Ice Wolves closed their week with a 7-3 loss to the Notre Dame Hounds in La Ronge on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Hounds led 2-0 after the first period and 6-2 after the second period.

Tye Evans, Ryley Morgan and Conrad Mitchell scored for the Ice Wolves.

Will Dawson had a hat trick for Notre Dame, Elliot Dutil had a pair of goals for the Hounds and Nolan Coventry and Sam Kroon added the other Notre Dame goals.

Xavier Cannon made 38 saves for La Ronge; Ryley Osland had 47 saves for Notre Dame.

Ls Ronge defeated the Estevan Bruins 3-1 in La Ronge on Wednesday, Feb, 23.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Jerome had a pair of goals for La Ronge and Evans added the other goal for the Ice Wolves.

Olivier Poulliot scored the lone Bruins’ goal.

Smith made 40 saves for La Ronge; Boston Bilous made 31 saves for Estevan.

The Ice Wolve and Bruins opened their two-game set in La Ronge with the Bruins picking up a 7-3 win on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Bruins led 1-0 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Matt Smith, Gavin Mattey and Liam McInnis scored for La Ronge.

Eric Houk had a pair of goals for the Bruins; Zach Burfoot, Brandon Ambrozik, Cae;en Fitzpatrick, Alex Von Sprecken and Kade Runke responded for Estevan.

Cannon made 28 saves in just over 43 minutes of action before he was relieved by Smith who stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Bilous made 25 saves for Estevan.

The Melville Millionaires were in La Ronge on Tuesday, March 1, results were not available.

The Hawks closed their week with a 6-4 loss to the Yorkton Terriers in Nipawin on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Terriers led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Ranon Joseph, Zander Stewart, Jake Smith and Braxton Buckerger scored for Nipawin.

Kishaun Gervais had a hat trick for Yorkton; Zach McIntyre, Cole Buehler and Tanner Sklaruk scored the other Terriers’ goals.

Chase Hamm made 13 saves in just over 34 minutes of action for Nipawin before he was relieved by Harmon Laser-Hume who made 15 saves.

Trevor Wotton made 24 saves for Yorkton.

The Hawks lost 5-3 to the Notre Dame Hound in Nipawin on Friday, Feb. 25.

The game was scoreless after one period and tied 2-2 after the second period.

Bryden Kiesman had a pair of goals for Nipawin and Tre Fouquette added the other goal for the Hawks.

Connor Nolan, Jake Sacratini, Kevin Anderson, Nikolas Sombroski and Sam Kroon scored for Notre Dame.

Nipawin traveled to Flin Flon and lost 6-2 to the Bombers on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Flin Flon led 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Rylan Lefebyre and Joel Mabin scored for Nipawin.

Jaxon Martens had a pair of goals for the Bombers; Kylynn Olafson, Jaeden Mercier, Drew Kuzma and Rylan Thiessen added the other Flin Flon goals.

Laser-Hume made 27 saves in just over 36 minutes of action before he was relieved by Hamm who made eight saves; Ben Montgomery made 16 saves for Flin Flon.

The Bombers were in Nipawin on Tuesday. March 1 results were not available.

The Sherwood Division teams are all playing each other in home-and-home series this weekend.

The Bomber are in La Ronge on Friday March 4 and the Ice Wolves are in La Ronge on Saturday, March 5. The Mustangs are in Nipawin on Friday, March 4 and the Hawks are in Melfort on Saturday, March 5.