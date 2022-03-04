Prayer service scheduled for Friday at Plaza 88

Prince Albert Clergy and church leaders have come together to organize an special service to pray for peace and safety of the people in Ukraine.

Gordon Kirkby, one of the organizing committee members, said they’re seeing anxieties and worries among Prince Albert residents who have friends and family in Ukraine. He hopes the meeting will help bring them peace.

“We’re just trying to show solidarity with Ukraine, and with Ukrainians Canadians,” Kirkby said.

The service will also have a free-will offering, with the proceeds going towards charities helping Ukrainians suffering from the war.

The Prince Albert Ministerial Association is working with Father Andrei Kachur of St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church, and Father Michal Lozaszkiewicz of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church to hold the event.

The prayer service begins tonight, Friday March 4th at 7:30 p.m. at Embassy Church in Plaza 88.