Saskatchewan ICE unit reports increase in total investigations for fifth straight year

The number of investigations conducted by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has grown for the fifth straight year.

Figures released by the ICU unit on Thursday show 853 files investigated in 2021. That’s up from 737 in 2020, and well ahead of the 307 files reported in 2017—the last year the ICE unit saw a decrease.

ICE unit provincial coordinator Sgt. Shawn Stubbs attributed government programs, more media attention, and increased awareness from the general public for the rise in cases.

The ICE unit laid 97 charges against 37 individuals as a result of their investigations in 2021. Of those 97 charges, 37 were for possession of child pornography, 11 were for luring a child, and 20 were for transmitting, distributing or making available child pornography.

Police also laid two charges of making child pornography, and three for accessing child pornography.

“The dedication of the members of the Saskatchewan ICE unit is to be commended,” Stubbs said in a media release. “They work through horrendous files and approach each case with compassion and professionalism while working hard to provide detailed and comprehensive information to the courts. They care about the safety of the children of Saskatchewan and it shows through their dedication.”

The ICE unit includes investigators from the Prince Albert Police Service, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and RCMP. The Prince Albert office handled 113 files in 2021. The Regina office handled 379, and the Saskatoon office handled 292.

The Saskatchewan ICE unit receives files from national programs, police agencies, and online searches. Members of the public are also starting to report more incidents as awareness grows.

Anyone with concerns about something they or their children find online should contact their local police service at www.cybertip.ca.

The ICE unit encourages parents to have regular conversations with their children about online safety. This includes talking about online games they play, apps they use, and who they’re chatting with.

Parents should also set expectations for monitoring their child’s online activities. This includes texting, social media, live streaming and gaming. Parents should tell their children to report if they come across someone or something online that makes them feel uncomfortable, and make clear that they can do so without fear of getting in trouble or losing digital privileges.