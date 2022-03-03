‘It’s really heart-warming’ – Prince Albert residents rally at City Hall in support of Ukraine

Prince Albert residents prayed, sang, and called for peace during a rally to support Ukraine outside City Hall Thursday evening.

Rally-goers brought signs and waved flags, with some braving the cold to wear a piece of traditional Ukrainian clothing.

“It’s really appreciated, and quite overwhelming, to see such a nice crowd here tonight in support of Ukraine and praying for peace to that country,” co-organizer Dennis Ogrodnick said.

Praying for peace was a common theme during the rally. The event opened with a prayer from Father Michal Lomaszkiewicz of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Speakers, including PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, Vice-Chief Chris Jobb, and Mayor Greg Dionne, all emphasized the importance of prayer in bringing an end to the conflict.

However, attendees not only called for peace, they also made it clear they support Ukraine as the country defends itself from Russia attacks.

“In 1991, when the Soviet Union broke apart and Ukraine initially gained its modern independence, it was a point of pride that Ukraine became independent without firing a single shot (and) with no bloodshed on any side,” said co-organizer Taras Kachkowski, who spoke on behalf of the Veselka Ukrainian Cultural and Heritage Club. “Obviously, that has changed, and that is why we must all stand with Ukraine in this fight.”

Prince Albert residents Lusi Wells was one of many Prince Albert residents who attended Thursday’s event. Wells is originally from Western Ukraine, and said she was grateful to see the outpouring of support.

“It’s really heart-warming,” Wells said. “It’s really nice to see. Even when people call or just text, it’s good.”

Wells’ parents, sister, and her sister’s family are still living in Ukraine. They get more and more worried every day.

“My parents are very stressed,” Wells said. “They are not talking to me because they cannot hold any emotions in. They just cry. They just can’t handle it.”

Wells said her sister and brother-in-law have moved in to support her parents, who struggle with mobility. She doesn’t see any way of getting them out of the country, and even if she could, she doesn’t think they can get every vulnerable person out of danger.

“I’m not an expert, but (the conflict) has to resolve peacefully or my kids will never see their grandparents again,” she said. I can’t have any other thoughts in my mind.”

Wells said she’s been calling politicians at various levels of government, asking them what they’ve done for the people of Ukraine, and what more they can do.

The provincial government announced on Wednesday plans to accept “unlimited” numbers of Ukrainian refugees, while also funding programs and support for Ukrainian families once they arrive.

Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargraves was one of the speakers at Thursday’s rally. He told attendees the provincial government was doing everything it could to support Ukrainian people.

“I just can’t believe how this is happening in 2022,” Hargraves said. “It is despicable (and) unprovoked—just a power-grab on behalf of a dictator and it’s killing so many innocent people. The Government of Saskatchewan, of course, condemns this to the fullest degree.”

Thursday’s rally was the first in Prince Albert, although others have sprung up across Saskatchewan.

Kachkowski said it was about time they held something in Prince Albert, and there are more plans in the future.

“I just hope that it demonstrates a united front against not only this war that’s currently going on … but all war in general,” he said.

“Hopefully we can send a message that we want peace, not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world.”

Kachkowski added that it was very heartening to see the show of support at rallies across Canada. In an age of social media, he said it’s easier to send a message across the world.

“It may not seem like much to have 20 people, 100 people, or 1,000 people gathered in a public place, but I’m confident that our friends and relatives in Ukraine, whether they’re fighting or hunkering down in a bomb shelter, I’m sure they see it and they feel that support.”