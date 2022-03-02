Saskatchewan company plans aquatic adventure for Candle Lake

Sask. Aquatic Adventures will make the move north this year with two new waterparks scheduled to open in time for the summer tourism season.

The Saskatchewan-based company plans to open parks in Candle Lake Provincial Park and Meadow Lake Provincial Park to go with their current locations at Regina Beach, Blackstrap, The Battlefords, Duck Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Tufts Bay, and Greenwater Provincial Park.

“We’re just excited to bring this experience and vacation vibe to the lake,” owner Stephanie Baer said. “In all our other locations we’ve just seen the positive feedback that it has brought to all the other communities.”

Baer said 2021 brought plenty of challenges, largely due to changing health restrictions and troubles securing supplies. They also had to troubles after their Battlefords Provincial Park site was hit hard by storms, forcing them to reassemble the entire layout.

However, Baer said they were able to manage, and eventually they started looking to expand. The company had no locations north of Battlefords, so areas like Candle Lake seemed like prime places to target.

“We went out there in the fall last year and checked it out,” Baer said. “It’s absolutely beautiful up there. It’s a great community, a thriving community, and so we just thought it would be a perfect location for a water park.”

Sask. Aquatic Adventure parks cater to families with children ages five and up. The parks provide giant inflatable obstacle courses for attendees to run, slide, jump and bounce of off.

Trained lifeguards are on duty throughout the day, and lifejackets must be worn at all times.

“We’re just hoping to bring a little positivity, and lots of family gatherings and attractions,” Baer explained. “It helps out all the surrounding businesses. It just brings a positive enthusiasm (and) gives people something fun to do and look forward to in the summer.”

The Aquatic Adventure Parks open in June and run seven days a week. The season typically runs until the beginning of September, although opening hours are dependent on the weather.

The company plans to add age-specific jump times for the 2022 season, since it was the number one request from last year. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Sask. Aquatic Adventures is also looking for employees for the Candle Lake Provincial Park location. See the organization’s Facebook page for more information.

This is the second time in the last two years the company has expanded their locations. In 2021, they added five new locations.