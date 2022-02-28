Veteran performers help first year Classic Country Show producer

There was a fresh face behind the Prince Albert Winter Festival Classic Country Show on Saturday night at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

First year producer Amanda Adams got plenty of experience as the kid running around backstage at the Winter Festival. As an adult, she jumped into a new role, something that went well.

“This is my first year but I have helped my dad, Dennis Adams, for many years, assisting with the many shows, so I have been familiar with some of it,” she explained.

The Classic Country North Show may be a new show, but there were plenty of familiar faces bringing it to life. With so much crossover among the performers with other Winter Festival Shows, Amanda said that gave her an advantage as a new producer.

“Everybody knows everyone and a lot of people have been doing the shows for many years,” she said. “It was time consuming, but I enjoy it and it’s not hard work.

“I have been around the shows since I was really little and I know most of the singers and musicians since I was just a little girl. It was definitely easy and comfortable around them all.”

Her father has been a producer in the past but this year was on steel guitar. Although she had a few nerves before the show started on Saturday, Amanda said it was smooth sailing for much of the event.

“I am always nervous. That is just who I am, but even with rehearsal today, they are all pros so it makes it definitely not as nervous. They all are so great,” she explained.

Performers included Rick Martin, Rod Gjersem Carmen Robertson, Kim Villeneuve, Maurice Villeneuve, Nancy Hagen and Taya Lebel among others.

Overall Amanda was proud of her work.

“I just think it’s a really good show and I think they worked really hard and I am just excited for it to go on tonight,” she said.