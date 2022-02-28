Province to make Saskatchewanderer role permanent

After more than a decade as a temporary position, the provincial government plans to make the Saskatchewanderer permanent.

The position was originally created as a 12-month term contract, with the current Saskatchewanderer, Felipe Gomez, set to wrap up his term at the end of March.

Tourism Saskatchewan Minister Jeremy Harrison said that will change with the next person to fill the role.

“The Saskatchewanderer program has evolved over the years and grown its fan base to more than 137,000 followers,” Harrison said in a media release. “The change in this role will allow for continuity of content development and storytelling, and create efficiencies in promoting entrepreneurs and small businesses in Saskatchewan.”

Both Harrison and Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross credited temporary Saskatchewanderers like Gomez for bringing a unique perspective to the role. However, they said making the position permanent will allow for year-round, uninterrupted content. It also means the candidate can develop as a spokesperson for the province.

Gomez said the role was one of the best jobs he ever had, and encouraged residents from across Saskatchewan to file an application.

“If you love adventure, meeting people, trying delicious food and most importantly, sharing all your discoveries with thousands of followers, this is the job for you,” he said.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 9. Residents can apply online at business.tourismsaskatchewan.com/en/careers.