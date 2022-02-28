Province announces Ukraine support plan

Prioritizing immigration applications, accepting refugees, donating $100,000 and raising the Ukrainian flag at the Legislature are just a few of the plans announced by the Saskatchewan government in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The province announced full slate of plans on Monday. This list also includes instructions to all Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority stores to delist Russian products, like vodka, from its distribution centres. Private retailers are encouraged to do the same.

“Russia should be met with severe and immediate trade sanctions,” reads a provincial press release. “The Government of Saskatchewan supports the sanctions imposed by the federal government and other nations across the world.”

The statement also called for an immediate end to the importation of Russian oil and natural gas.

“Saskatchewan is fortunate to be home to many Ukrainian-Canadians,” Premier Scott Moe wrote on social media. “While we support one another here at home, I know many want to support the efforts abroad too.”

Moe also encouraged residents to consider donating to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

As part of the provincial plan, the province will work with post-secondary institutions to help international students impacted by the attack on Ukraine. The province will also provide support to the Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Advisory Committee (SURAC) through the government liaison.