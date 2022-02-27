Lloydminster man dead, RCMP officer injured after exchange of gunfire in West Central Sask. village

A 33-year-old man from Lloydminster is dead after exchanging gunfire with RCMP officers who were executing a search warrant at a commercial property in Waseca, Sask.

Three other suspects—two men and one woman—were safely taken into custody. The family of the 33-year-old man has been notified of his death.

One RCMP officer was injured during the incident. The officer is in hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries. The RCMP declined to provide further information about the injuries.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 26. Saskatchewan RCMP have asked the Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent external investigation into the police response and circumstances surrounding the death in accordance with the RCMP Act.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP take these matters very seriously,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer. “We are giving the external investigators at the Saskatoon Police Service our full cooperation as they conduct an independent external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened. My thoughts are with our injured officer, the community, and the family of the deceased.”

Waseca is located along Hwy 16 between North Battleford and Lloydminster. Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

The Battlefords RCMP Task Force began looking into illegal activity around Waseca last October. RCMP say the investigation revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms were being trafficked in and around North Battleford.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the property in Waseca. The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team was deployed to assist with the warrant because officers believed there was a significant risk to public and police safety

After arriving on site, officers determined there were four people in the commercial property. Three exited the building safely after negotiation and the use of non-lethal methods. All three were taken into custody.

Police say the fourth individual exited the building, but was not complying with police officer commands. Officers attempted to use non-lethal methods to get the man to comply. He displayed a firearm, exchanged gunfire with police, and was fatally wounded.

RCMP say they will not provide further information about the incident as long as the matter is the subject of an internal investigation.

Police continue to investigate weapons and drug trafficking in the North Battleford area and will post updates as they become available.