‘The Yard’ developers expect busy 2022 construction season

Developers say they’re on track to have the new Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre built by March 2024, according to a report including in the agenda package for the upcoming executive committee meeting.

The report is one of two rec centre related items on the agenda. Council will also receive an update on the entire Signature Developments subdivision project, known as The Yard, when they meet on Monday.

Russel Clunie Jr., a developer and partner with Signature Developments, said on Friday they’re happy with how the project is shaping up.

“Sales and interest in the development are very strong,” Clunie Jr. said in a media release. “The build out for the development is looking very positive.”

According to a report from the Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Project Steering Committee, all underground servicing work has been completed, with commissioning to occur this spring. A retention pond has also been completed, meaning the site can accept development water runoff.

Construction site preparation and earthworks is the next phase of the project. Developers also hope to finish widening work on Marquis Road, allowing for two lanes to be completed on the East bound lanes to the far east access.

Access to the site may be limited during a busy 2022 construction season.

“To date, we are on schedule with our plans and execution of this development, as well as sales and interest,” reads Clunie’s report. “We are excited to see ‘The Yard’ become a reality and are proud of the City’s insight and support to see this project through.”

Mayor Greg Dionne said he’s happy with the progress made so far.

“It’s exciting to see that lots have been sold already and that our vision for an entertainment district is starting to take shape,” Dionne said in a media release. The recreation centre, combined with the commercial area, will be a draw for visitors and anyone looking to book a tournament or plan a trip to Prince Albert.”

The request for tenders for the new recreation centre closed on Jan. 28, with bid documents expected to be issued in March. The City plans to have a Notice of Acceptance in place by April 2022.

Updates on The Yard and the new recreation centre are two of the items on council’s 14 item consent agenda. Members will also hear three reports from Administration and Committees, and a delegation from the H.O.P. Youth Engagement Service seeking financial support.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in City Hall.