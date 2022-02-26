Endicott’s monster night helps Bears cruise to 5-1 win over Sharks

The Prince Albert Northern Bears snapped a three game slide on Saturday night, stomping the Battlefords Sharks 5-1 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Tristyn Endicott picked up three assists, while Kassie Ferster added a goal and an assist in the win.

“For the most part we found a way, and it’s important at this time of year to find ways to win like we did,” head coach Steve Young said. “You have to be happy for Tristyn. She’s a girl that’s worked hard all year, and to be rewarded like that tonight, it’s great.”

Julia Cey opened the scoring just 5:04 into the contest for the Bears. After a shot from Endicott was stopped, Cey found the loose rebound in the slot are and jammed in her team leading 12th goal of the season. In her rookie year, Cey has been consistently consistent, registering 21 points in 29 games this season, which is good for third overall in league rookie scoring.

With the lone goal in the opening frame, Prince Albert took a 1-0 lead into the second period, leading 9-7 in shots.

Sophia Zuck doubled the lead in the second for the Bears, on a breakaway chance with 12:58 to go. After winning the race for a loose puck near center ice, Zuck worked her way in on goaltender Taylor Enns. Streaking down the left wing, she cut in and made a forehand to backhand, and slipped a backhand shot past Enns’ outstretched pad. Zuck’s 12th of the year tied her for the team lead in goals, and it became a 2-0 lead.

Madison Guitard brought the Sharks back to within one, scoring from in close on Brooke Archer with 3:41 to go in the middle frame. With Archer scrambling in the crease after a blocked shot, Guitard corralled the rebound and bang her fifth of the year home, bringing the Battlefords back to within one.

That’s as close as the Sharks would get to mounting a comeback, as Jazlyn Petreman scored on a point shot less than a minute later, restoring Prince Albert’s two goal lead. Petreman took a pass from Endicott near the left wall and released a quick shot that beat all the traffic in front, and found a way past Enns. The defenceman’s third goal of the season gave the Bears a 3-1 lead to work with heading into the third period.

After a powerplay carried over from the second into the third period, Taylor Leitch found the twine to put Prince Albert up 4-1. After cycling the puck around the zone, Zuck sent a pass to the defenceman, who ripped a shot five hole past Enns. The man advantage marker gave Leitch her second goal of the season, and it gave the Bears some breathing room, as they went up by three.

“Special teams will be key going forward,” Young said. “That’s something that we want to continue to work on. It’s the end of the season and we’re getting ready for playoffs, and this is a good group of girls. I think they’ve managed to work hard and pull things together.”

Ferster broke a 12 game goalless drought with 6:24 to go, sniping a shot from point blank. Endicott sent a beautiful pass from below the goal line to Ferster, who made no mistake, firing a shot glove side on Enns. After entering Saturday’s contest with just one point all season, Endicott tallied her third assist of the game, as the Bears took a 5-1 lead.

Archer made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win, as Prince Albert improved to 9-15-1-4.

“It’s going pretty good,” Endicott said. “I feel like we’ve been working hard in practice, and we’re just coming together as a team. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and focus (to have success).”

The Bears wrap up their regular season on Sunday afternoon, once again against the Sharks. Puck drop is at 1:30.