SaskTel waiving fees for those impacted by Ukraine war

On Friday SaskTel announced that it will waive a number of fees to ensure customers can connect with family and friends most impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The changes come into effect immediately and will last until March 31.

“In times like these, it’s important that we come together and support those in our community who are impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine,” Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said in a press release.

“To the thousands of Ukrainian-Canadian families that call our province home, please know that Saskatchewan stands with you and Ukraine.”

Effective immediately and until March 31, SaskTel will automatically waive all long-distance charges for SaskTel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business calls made from Canada to Ukraine. It will also waive International text messaging fees for text messages sent from Canada to Ukraine and roaming charges for calls, texts, and data overages for customers currently in Ukraine.

SaskTel was one of several Canadian telecommunications companies who waived their fees on Friday. Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Telus Corp., and Shaw Communications also announced similar plans for customers with loved ones in Ukraine.

Rogers has set aside long-distance, text charges and roaming fees for clients in Ukraine until the end of March. Shaw has also set aside long distance and text fees. The Telus reduction is in line with the plan announced by SaskTel.