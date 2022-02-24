P.A. Sports Hall of Fame announces new ceremony date as well as inductees

For the first time in two years, the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting a new class. On April 30, the new inductees will be honoured as the class of 2022.

“It’s a relief to finally have a definitive date,” Hall of Fame vice president Bruce Vance said. “We’re anticipating a very good event for our inductees on April 30.”

Dwayne Gareau, Dalyce Emmerson, and Scott Byrne will be inducted in the athlete category. Martin Ring will be honoured in the athlete and builder category.

Wendell Whitner and Bill Watson will be recognized as builders, while Andy and Merle Kozun, as well as Barry Schrader will be honoured for their meritorious service.

“It’s been a long haul for everybody, and we’re excited to have a great event for them,” Vance added. “There’s a selection process and we have a criteria that all the applicants have to meet. They get points for all of their involvement and accomplishments at different levels, whether it be locally, provincially, nationally or internationally. Overall, the inductees are all very deserving, and it’s an incredible class we have.”

Two teams will be inducted to the hall as well: the 1973 East End and 1975 Old Dutch Twins softball teams. The sports organization of the year is the Prince Albert Lacrosse Association.

Vance himself was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 for his meritorious service. He says he always feels a sense of pride every time a new class is inducted.

“It’s humbling when you get inducted into the Hall for sure. As the years go on you see the rest of the people coming in, and to be shoulder to shoulder with them, it’s just an honor to be in the same Hall as them. I think this class will get a sense of pride on their induction night, and hopefully that will continue on and that will be something that they will be able to cherish for the rest of their lives.

“This year’s induction class has a great variety of sports. From rodeo to softball to hockey to golf to basketball to lacrosse and football, it just speaks volumes of the deep sports community we have here in Prince Albert. I’m looking forward to honouring all of the inductees in April and inviting more people to send their applications in as we look for more people to honour in the coming years.”

The Hall of Fame banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on April 30 at the Ches Leach Lounge. Individual tickets are $60, and a table of eight is $480. Cocktails and supper will be served at 7 p.m., and the induction ceremony will be held shortly after.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the City of Prince Albert Community Services Department at 306-953-4800, or you can email jboulet@citypa.com.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca