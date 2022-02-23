Prince Albert Kinsmen eager to get Telemiracle fundraising underway

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club kicked off its Telemiracle Fundraising campaign with Pass-the-Bucket Night at the Prince Albert Raiders game on Feb. 18, and plan to continue those efforts with a fundraising breakfast on March 4.

Kinsmen president Marcus Abrametz said donations are needed more than ever after two tough years. In 2020, the Prince Albert Kinsmen and Kinettes raised $17,000 and $15,000 respectively. In 2021, those totals dropped to $7,000 and $5,700.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of years for fundraising, both for the Prince Albert Kinsmen, and for Telemiracle,” Abrametz said on Tuesday. “It’s absolutely imperative for this charity to continue doing its public service work, and that the public get involved as much as possible.

“The past two years have been a challenge for everyone, and the Prince Albert Kinsmen and Telemiracle are no exception, but we’re still doing our best to move forward despite these challenges.”

The Kinsmen raised $1,920 at Pass-the-Bucket Night, and look to build on that start with their annual breakfast donation drive at Smitty’s Restaurant on March 4.

Abrametz said public health restrictions have limited they type of fundraisers they can host, so they’re excited to have a regular event back on the schedule.

“We’re very excited to return to the dine-in experience, and to bring in local Telemiracle celebrants so we can all sit at the same table, celebrate Telemiracle, and give to this worthwhile cause,” he said.

Residents and businesses can receive a free Smitty’s breakfast if they bring a minimum tax-deductible donation of $10. Attendees can eat at the restaurant, or order take out if they prefer. Kinsmen Club members will be on hand to help run orders out to waiting vehicles.

The Prince Albert Kinettes are also getting in on the fundraising efforts. The club was forced to postpone their annual dueling pianos fundraiser on Feb. 5, but they have an online auction set up, with the proceeds going towards Telemiracle. The link is available on the group’s Facebook page.

The PA Kinettes also plan to travel down to Regina for this year’s event.

“The Prince Albert Kinettes have a long history of supporting Telemiracle, and we’re very proud to support them too,” Abrametz said.

Telemiracle has raised more than $100-million for Saskatchewan residents since starting in 1977. The funds go towards the Kinsmen Foundation, which provide financial assistance for residents of all ages with mobility, and/or cognitive challenges.

Telemiracle 46 will be broadcast live from Regina on March 5-6, starting Saturday at 9 p.m. To make a donation, please call 306-980-9820.

The 2022 Prince Albert Kinsmen Telemiracle breakfast donation-drive runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 4. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or juice for a $10 donation. The annual pancake breakfast has been a Kinsmen Telemiracle fundraiser for more than 40 years.