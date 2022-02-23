Police asking residence to check surveillance systems to suspicious activity after Wednesday morning shooting

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking residents on the 500 block of Fifth Street East to check their surveillance systems for suspicious activity between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene to find a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Victoria Hospital in stable condition before being transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Residents in the area can expect to see an increased police presence as the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team and Forensic Identification Unit investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at 306-953-4222.