Sherwood Division race remains tight between Mustangs and Bombers

The race continues to be close between the Mustangs and the Flin Flon Bombers in the Sherwood Division of the SJHL.

As of Feb. 20 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 27-15-3-5 with 62 points, three points behind the Bombers. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 25-20-1-3 with 54 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 16-29-0-6 with 38 points.

The Hawks defeated the Mustangs 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Nipawin.

Tre Fouquette scored the game winner 2:02 into the extra frame for the Hawks.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Bryden Kiesman scored in regulation for Nipawin.

Dawson Leroux scored in regulation for Melfort.

The Mustangs’ James Venne made 30 saves; Harmon Laser-Hume made 14 saves for Nipawin.

Melfort opened their weekend with a 5-1 win over the Kindersley Klippers in Melfort on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Trenton Curtis, Thomas Moore, Carter Anderson, Curtis Hammond and Logan Cox scored for Melfort.

Aiden Bangs responded for Klippers.

Venne made 37 saves for Melfort; Matthew Pesenti made 31 saves for Kindersley.

The Hawks were shut out 6-0 by the league leading Humboldt Broncos on Friday, Feb. 18 in Nipawin.

Humboldt’s Rayce Ramsey stopped all 22 shots he faced to record the shutout.

Jerzy Orchard had a hat trick for Humboldt; Lucas Ceccarelli had a pair of goals for the Broncos and Connor McGrath added the other goal.

Chase Hamm made 31 saves for Nipawin.

The Hawks traveled to Flin Flon and defeated the Bombers 4-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Nipawin led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Maguire Ratlaff had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Carter Wickenheiser and Nikolaus Fomradas added the other Hawks’ goals.

Gabriel Shipper and Zak Smith responded for Flin Flon.

Laser-Hume made 47 saves for Nipawin; Ben Montgomery made 20 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks were in Flin Flon to face the Bombers on Wednesday, Feb. 23, results were not available.

Melfort was in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Feb. 22, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Melville and defeated the Millionaires 4-2 on Saturday, Feb. 19.

La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 afer the second period.

Tye Evans had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Brandon Della Paolera and Ethan Strick scored the other La Ronge goals.

Noah Wills and Enrique Fontes scored for Melville.

Dawson Smith made 28 saves for La Ronge; Alexis Giroux made 29 saves for Melville.

La Ronge traveled to Yorkton and lost 6-3 to the Terriers on Friday, Feb. 18.

La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and Yorkton led 3-2 after the second period.

Evans had a pair of goals for La Ronge and Jacob Visentini added the other Ice Wolves’ goal.

Karsten Kruska had a pair of goals for Yorkton, Tyson Janzen, Carson Henry, Kishaun Gervais and Zach McIntyre added the other Terriers’ goals.

Xavier Cannon made 26 saves for La Ronge; Kael DePape made 29 saves for Yorkton.

La Ronge traveled to Melville and defeated the Millionaires 4-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Ice Wolves led 2-0 after the first and second periods.

Liam McInnis, Mkyllan Couture, Kole Christensson and Strik scored for La Ronge.

Jake Spak scored the lone Melville goal.

Cannon made 22 saves for La Ronge; Giroux had 25 saves for Melville.

La Ronge was in Notre Dame to face the Hounds on Sunday, Feb. 20, results were not available.

La Ronge hosted the Estevan Bruins on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23, results were not available.

Melfort hosts the Kindersley Klippers in Melfort on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Notre Dame Hounds are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Feb. 25.

Melfort is in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Feb 26.

The Hawks play the Terriers in Nipawin on Sunday, Feb. 27.