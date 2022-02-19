Police identify suspect wanted for assault at local business

Prince Albert Police have identified a man suspected of assaulting a woman at a local business earlier this month.

The incident happened after the woman was accused of not following directional signage at the store. A 71-year-old man has been charged with one count of assault in relation to this incident from Feb. 1.

The police service thanked the public and the media for their assistance in identifying the man seen on surveillance photos from the store. The accused is scheduled to appear in PA Provincial Court later this month.

Police say the suspect confronted a woman in Prince Albert business, accused her of not following directional signs inside the store, and punched her in the head several times before staff intervened. The suspect was seen leaving the area in an early 2000s model GMC Chevrolet extended cab pickup. None of the allegations have been proven in court.