Zultok brings home hardware, named PJHL MVP

The Prairie Junior Hockey League (PJHL) announced its league award winners this week. The highlight of the announcement was Prince Albert’s Ben Zultok capturing the Most Valuable Player award.

Zultok leads the league with 77 points in 36 games this season (52G-25A). He said he was thrilled to receive the honour.

“I was super excited,” Zultok said. “My dad texted me in the morning and congratulated me, and then I went and looked and I saw it. I was super pumped.”

The Titans (8-28-0-2) currently sit second last in the league, and last in the Bob Dybvig division, but Zultok has been a highlight for the team all season. He has points in all but three of his 36 games, including a seven point performance on Nov. 20 in a game against the Richardson Pioneer Southern Rebels.

Despite collecting so many points, Zultok still wasn’t sure if he would receive the MVP award, as there are some players within shouting distance of him for the scoring lead.

“I didn’t know for sure because there are some guys who are right in there with me,” he said. “Obviously those teams are a little bit higher up in the standings too, so I wasn’t sure if that would be a contributor. It was up in the air the whole season.”

Zultok talked about what’s made him so successful this season. He laughed a bit as he said the puck just found ways to hit his stick.

“I just try to get in the right place at the right time, and if I’m there, then I just hope the puck comes. If it does, then I just try to put it in.”

The 20 year old says he plans to stick with hockey next season, but he is still a bit uncertain if he wants to stay in Prince Albert or take his talent elsewhere.

“I’ll probably play again next year,” he said. “I don’t know where for sure yet. Maybe I’ll stay in P.A., maybe not, I don’t know for sure yet.”

Aside from hockey, Zultok is also an excellent golfer. When he went Carlton Comprehensive High School, he was a part of a very successful golf program, which saw himself and the likes of TJ Baker, Cole Jenkins, and Cody Huntley bring home some hardware, including a provincial championship in 2018. He says it helps when the two sports are played in different seasons, so he can balance the two with minimal conflict.

“Winter is for hockey and summer is for golf for me,” he said. “I like golf a ton. I don’t know which sport I like better. They’re different sports and I like them both a lot.”

The Titans wrap up their regular season this weekend. They host the Delisle Chiefs at Kinsmen Arena, and then head to Saskatoon to take on the Westleys to wrap up their 2021-22 campaign.

