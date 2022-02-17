Second weekly COVID-19 report shows 42 deaths

In the second weekly COVID-19 integrated epidemiological (EPI) report showed an increase in hospitalizations and 42 deaths related to COVOD-19 reported between Feb. 6 to 12.

During this time span, there were six deaths reported in North Central.

There were also nine deaths reported in Regina, seven in Saskatoon, six in the adjacent North West, three in the adjacent North East, seven in Central West, three in South East and one in the South West zone.

The report shows 410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 26 from the first weekly report.

The province also reported 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Central from Feb. 6 to 12.

This was among 2,522 total cases confirmed in the province. These are only lab confirmed cases and not rapid antigen test confirmed cases.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 603 new cases.

The highest proportion of new cases for the week was in North Central Zone (2.8 per 1,000) and the lowest was in Far North Central (1.1 per 1,000).

The province warns that rates should be interpreted with caution because they do not include cases detected by home rapid-antigen test kits.

There were 242 variants of concern (VOCs) reported during the week of February 6-12, 2022, compared to 90 VOCs in the previous week.

Of the total VOCs reported this week, 99.6% were Omicron VOC compared to 100% in the previous week. One Delta VOC was reported this week in the North Central zone.

The province also reported 22 new outbreaks in Long Term Care, care homes and personal care homes. There is one new outbreak in Long Term Care in the North East zone and one in personal care homes. In North Central two personal care home outbreaks were reported.

As of February 12, of the population five years and older 85.4 per cent received at least one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and 79.9 per cent completed a series of two doses.