Police make third arrest in Byron Bear murder case

Police have made another arrest in connection with the 2021 murder of Byron Bear.

A 30-year-old man from Prince Albert was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Feb. 16. Police found and arrested the man in Canmore, Alta. He will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Feb. 22.

Prince Albert Police thanked the Canmore RCMP for their assistance.

This is the third person arrested in connection with the case. The Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.

Police confirmed that Bear’s remains were discovered on Feb. 10 near Hague. Officers have already arrested Kyle Burns, 37, and Raine Farrow, 23. Both men face second degree murder charges.

Bear is thought to be the victim in a serious assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021. He was reported missing the next day.