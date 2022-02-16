RCMP make 3 arrests, seize 60 grams of suspected cocaine

Officers seized nearly 60 grams of suspected cocaine, along with some methadone, prescription drugs, and a “quantity of Canadian currency” after executive a search warrant at a residence in La Loche on Feb. 9.

Police say some of the prescription drugs seized were not prescribed to individuals at the residence.

Officers also arrested three individuals without incident during the search. Vernon Laprise, Stacy Lemaigre, and Jayda Boucher-Moise, all of La Loche, facing possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime charges.

Laprise also faces one additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking opioids. All three are scheduled to appear in La Loche provincial court on March 21.