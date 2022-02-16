Family Day Free Fishing Weekend from Feb 19 to 21.

Families will have a chance to get out on the ice for more than just skating this weekend.

The province has declared the Family Day weekend a Free Fishing weekend last week, which means visitors can fish any provincial waterbody that has an open sport fishing season without buying a fishing licence.

The free weekend rungs from Feb. 19 to 21.

“Ice fishing is a favourite pastime for many Saskatchewan residents,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said in a press release. “Free Fishing Weekends are a great time for visitors or new anglers to give it a go – if they haven’t had the opportunity.”

Kaeding added that while ice-fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family, it’s important to note that Free Fishing Weekend can only be enjoyed on provincial waterbodies. National parks are not included in the event.

All regulations apply during Free Fishing Weekend, including possession limits and reduced limits on some waterbodies. Anyone planning to transport fish out of province must have a valid Saskatchewan angling licence.

The province also reminded anglers to put safety first when going out on the ice. Before you leave, always tell someone where you will be fishing and when you plan on returning. Dress for the weather, as frostbite can happen very quickly. Use caution and be aware of ice thickness before travelling on it.

Water does not freeze uniformly and is unpredictable. For walking, ice needs to be 10 centimetre (four inches) thick and at least 30 centimetre (12 inches) for light vehicle travel.

More than a 250,000 anglers fish Saskatchewan waters every year.

