Annual Winter Festival Poster Contest

Daily Herald Staff

Most people remember the Winter Festival poster contest growing up and that it was a key part of festival. Weyerhauser used to donate the poster paper but that stopped when they closed.

In 2019, the Prince Albert Daily Herald partnered with the Winter Festival committee to bring back the poster contest and print the poster in our Rural Roots publication, which is available for free to the entire city of Prince Albert and surrounding communities along with the monthly Northern Advocate, which is distributed to communities in Northern Saskatchewan.

In 2020, the Gateway Mall joined in as a sponsor of the contest and, together with their numerous vendors, has committed to collecting prizes for the winners and displaying all of the posters throughout the mall during the Festival. This year in 2022, they hosted a poster colouring session in the mall in front of the Farmer’s Market on January 22nd.

The final tally dollar amount (merchandise & gift certificates) donated by the Gateway Mall merchants for the WF Poster Colouring Contest was $1,259.00!

Listed below are the merchants who generously participated:

1. Beautiful Nails

2. CJ’s Climb & Play

3. Fireside Grill

4. Global Fashions

5. Milo Silver

6. Oh Pair Shoes

7. Orange Julius

8. PA Early Years Family Resource Centre

9. PA Literacy

10. SaskTel

11. Sporty T’s

12. The Blanket Store

13. The Brick

14. The Gift Store

15. Tots Treasure Trunk

16. Trifons Pizza

The contest is free to enter and ages 4 – 14 are eligible to participate.

Watch for next year’s Winter Festival Poster Contest, proudly brought to you by the Gateway Mall, the Prince Albert Daily Herald and the Winter Festival committee.