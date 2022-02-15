Province to decommission vaccine verification app

eHealth Saskatchewan has begun decommissioning the verification app used for proof of vaccination at businesses, workplaces, and other venues.

Starting Monday, new users will no longer be able to download the app and current users will be asked to delete it from their device.

All vaccination records will still be included on MySaskHealthRecords and through the SK Vax Wallet app. QR codes and the Wallet app will continue to be available “for the foreseeable future.”

The province will continue to make proof of vaccination records available for travel or use in other jurisdictions.

The remaining public health orders will expire at the end of February.