Police confirm remains belong to man reported missing in December

Prince Albert police have confirmed that the remains of a deceased man found on Feb. 10 near Hague are those of Byron Bear.

Bear was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The Prince Albert Police Service has already arrested two men in connection with the case. Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, have both been charged with second degree murder. Both men made their first court appearance last week.

Prince Albert police thanked the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Major Crime Unit, Search and Rescue Unit, and K9 Services for assisting with the case.

Bear is thought to be the victim in a serious assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021. He was reported missing the next day.

Hague is located roughly 94 km southwest of Prince Albert.