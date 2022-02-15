Ice Wolves sweep Mustangs in crucial Sherwood matchup

The La Ronge Ice Wolves swept the Melfort Mustangs in a home-and-home series last weekend to pick up crucial points in the Sherwood Division race.

As of Feb. 14 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 25-15-3-5 with 58 points, seven points behind the division leading Flin Flon Bombers.

The Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 23-19-1-3 with 50 points. The Nipawin Hawks are in fourth with a record of 15-27-0-6 with 36 points.

The Ice Wolves completed the weekend sweep with a 5-4 win over the Mustangs in Melfort on Saturday, Feb. 12. Ryley Morgan scored the winner for the Ice Wolves late in the third period.

The victory was also Ice Wolves’ coach Kevin Kaminski’s 600th win as an SJHL coach.

The Ice Wolves led 3-2 after the first period and the game was tied after the second period.

Curtis Hammond had a pair of goals for the Mustangs while Thomas Moore and Dawson Leroux added the other Melfort goals.

Morgan had a pair of goals for La Ronge while Gavin Mattey, Walker Jerome and Parker Fofonoff added the other Ice Wolves goals.

James Venne made 22 saves for Melfort; Dawson Smith had 29 saves for La Ronge.

La Ronge opened the weekend with a 3-2 overtime win over Melfort in La Ronge on Friday, Feb. 11.

Mattey scored the game winner 54 seconds into the extra frame for La Ronge.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Marco Lopez and Leroux scored for the Mustangs in regulation.

Aaron Greyeyes and Jerome scored for the Ice Wolves in regulation.

Venne made 25 saves for Melfort; Xavier Cannon made 23 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves were in Melville to play the Millionaires on Wednesday, Feb. 16, results were not available.

In their only game of the week the Hawks defeated the Yorkton Terriers 4-3 in a shootout in Nipawin on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Christian Albertson and Bryden Kiesman scored for the Hawks in the three round shooutout.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and Hawks led 3-2 after the second period.

Alex Johnson, Braxton Buckberger and Cole Beamin scored in regulation for the Hawks.

Clay Seeva had a pair of goals for the Terriers in regulation while Zach McIntyre added the other Yorkton goal.

Chase Hamm made 30 saves for Nipawin; Tresor Wotton made 26 saves for Yorkton.

The Hawks were in Flin Flon to face the Bombers on Tuesday, Feb. 15, results were not available.

The Kindersley Klippers are in Melfort on Friday, Feb. 18.

The league leading Humboldt Broncos are in Nipawin on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Ice Wolves are in Yorkton to face the Terriers on Friday, Feb. 18 and in Melville to face the Millionaries on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Mustangs are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 19.

La Ronge is in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Sunday, Feb. 20.