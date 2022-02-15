Councillor to bring snow removal motion forward to help make process more efficient

Ward 7 Coun. Dawn Kilmer said she’s happy with how city crews have cleared snow and ice off of the roads this winter, but there’s always room for improvement.

Kilmer plans to bring forward a motion at Tuesday’s council meeting asking for a report on efficiencies and challenges faced by snow removal crews. She’s also asking for data on how long it takes crews to respond to phone or email requests.

“This is my first term on council, and there are lots of questions about snow removal,” Kilmer said during a phone interview Monday. “I just think it’s a good idea to always review what your policies are at an appropriate time, and change them if they need to be changed to make them better.”

Kilmer said it’s been a busy year for snow and ice removal, which makes it a perfect time for a review. If approved, the review should be finished within the next 90 days.

Part of that review will involve looking at the priority streets list. Kilmer said she’s happy with the list as is, but said residents would benefit from administrations giving it a thorough assessment.

“I have no pressing concerns about what the City’s been doing,” she said. “My only (goal) is that residents have a better understanding of the snow and ice control policy. Is it as clear as it can be about how decisions are made?”

This isn’t the first time snow removal has been on council’s agenda this winter. Council members discussed concerns about snow pile obstruction at their Jan. 24 meeting, with Mayor Greg Dionne saying the high banks were impairing lines-of-site, making it difficult to see other cars coming.

Kilmer’s motion is one of one two on council’s agenda. The other is from Coun. Tony Head, who has a motion about the replacement of lead service connections.

Tuesday’s meeting also includes 15 reports from administration and committees. The list includes a recommendation to sign a 10-year $30,000 naming rights agreement with the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club for the basketball and pickleball courts at Carlton Park Community Club.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. inside City Hall.