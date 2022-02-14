Youth Extravaganza a chance to show off young talent in Prince Albert

There were plenty of challenges for first year producer LJ Tyson, but the Prince Albert Winter Festival Youth Extravaganza talent show still rocked the EA Rawlinson Centre on Sunday as planned.

The biggest issue was the number of performers and cast members, which changed drastically in the lead up to the event.

“This has been a challenge,” Tyson said. “Unfortunately some of our cast had some personal family matters going on, so we lost a good chunk of our cast through that, and then some of our cast caught COVID so we lost more cast through that. Then unfortunately our emcee got stuck in their hometown, so tonight everyone is getting me as an emcee, not on purpose.”

Tyson explained that the event was meant to showcase the up and coming talent in Prince Albert. All singers and musicians are under 19-years-old. The show featured nine acts with some having multiple performances.

“The Prince Albert Winter Festival is such a staple of our community and there is so many well-established acts that take part in it,” Tyson said.

“This is nurturing that generation of upcoming acts that will stick around and come back and keep celebrating the Prince Albert Winter Festival and entertaining people. This is showcasing our young talent.”

Tyson said it was important to have an event like the Youth Extravaganza because there are not many venues for youth to show their skills.

“Anytime we can put together a youth talent show we are going to do it,” he explained. “I think that was very important to the Prince Albert Winter Festival board. It is so important to us that we give the youth a venue to play at and of course the Rawlinson Centre is a beautiful place to house that.”

Tyson was also a judge for Search for the Stars recently and some acts appeared in both events.

“I have been so blessed to have so many mentors in music and entertainment so if I can give that back in any small kind of way then I am going to do it,” Tyson said. “A lot of these youth the public will remember them from the Search for the Stars because I did hand pick them.

Acts included Fancy Dancer Rimara Smallboy, Morgan Milhilewitz, the Birch Hills Dance Centre and a solo performance by Birch Hills Dance Centre talent Hunter Stubbs, Joshua Stumpf, Taya Lebel, Mercy Glover, bands SUBPAR and the Heartwarming Orphans and the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) Dance Program.

