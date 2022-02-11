Woman wanted on Prince Albert warrants arrested in Stanley Mission

A 23-year-old Buffalo Narrows woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from a Stanley Mission RCMP traffic stop on Wednesday.

Police say Mary Rose Daigneault was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including one from the Prince Albert Police Service, when arrested.

Officers stopped her vehicle at around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. She fled on foot, but was found and arrested shortly after.

Officers found three illegally-modified firearms, ammunition, a knife, and money after searching the vehicle. They also discovered 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, drugs, and trafficking paraphernalia.

Daigneault appeared to be impaired at the time of the stop. She has been remanded into her next court appearance on Feb. 22 in Meadow Lake.