Rock Show Experience shows off new local musical talent

The Prince Albert Winter Festival gets underway this weekend and will begin with the Rock Show Experience.

The event takes place at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre, and organizers promise music lovers they’ll experience a musical journey through the decades. They’ll also get a first-hand look at some top local talent.

“Sometimes I think Prince Alert isn’t aware of them, but there are lots of people from P.A. who have done really well,” producer Dennis Adams said. “These types of shows are obviously a stepping stone to it where they cut their teeth and learn how to do this.”

There were a few challenges during show preparations, but Adams said that wasn’t unexpected. The show went virtual in 2021, so this year marks a return to the live show format.

“There was a few things to tweek,” Adams said. “The sound system died prior to the show, but it was resolved,” Adams said.

“It kind of feels like things are going to open up and people have a chance to get out and enjoy themselves like they used to.”

Adams added that there was a positive feeling during show rehearsals. Most

“A lot of these musical relationships have gone on for a long time,” he explained. “Everybody was really thrilled to get back together and do it for real. It’s been a while since (they) have played for a live crowd.”

The entire show is composed of local performers. Adams said it’s great to see young up-and-coming singers take the stage.

“I think it’s really important,” he said. “This is the whole next generation of people, they are the up and comers, so to create these opportunities is very appreciated. The Winter Festival creates these opportunities.”

The Rock Show Experience is at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre and has shows on Friday and Saturday evening. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 plus a Prince Albert Winter Festival Button. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required for entry.