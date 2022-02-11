Police make 2 arrests in 2 days after investigating 2021 death of Byron Bear

Prince Albert police have arrested two people in two days following an investigation into the disappearance of 27-year-old Byron Bear last December.

Raine Farrow, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. Police arrested a second suspect—an unnamed 27-year-old from Prince Albert—on Thursday. He also faces charges of second degree murder.

Both men have already made their first appearance in court. Police are still investigating.

Bear was reported missing on Dec. 7 2021. He was later discovered to be the victim of a homicide that occurred the day before.

Police were called to the 300 block of Ninth Street East after reports of a gun shot at 4 a.m. on Dec. 6. They found evidence of a serious assault upon arrival, but no victim.

Investigators later determined Bear had been killed at the residence that day.