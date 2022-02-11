Police chief orders investigation into police response after 13-month old boy killed in family dispute complaint

Prince Albert Police Chief Jon Bergen has ordered an investigation into how police handled a family dispute that ended with the murder of a 13-month old boy on Thursday.

The order comes after an administrative review into how police responded to the initial complaint, which occurred at 5:44 a.m. on Feb. 10. The Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission has been notified and is investigating.

“We do understand and expect there will be questions going forward,” reads a statement issued by the police service Friday afternoon. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation now underway, we trust and support an independent review of the police response in this file by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission, and remain committed to transparency and accountability.”

Police arrived at a residence on the 200 block of 23rd Street West Friday morning following complaints about a family dispute. The statement reports police transported one person to police cells.

Officers were later called back to the same residence at 11 a.m. after reports of a homicide involving a child. They discovered the 13-month old boy dead at the scene.

Police have charged the child’s father, Kaij Brass, with second degree murder in connection with the case. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday. Police remained on scene at the residence until the end of the day.

“The death of a child is a tragedy that leaves family and loved ones devastated,” reads a statement from police. “As an organization, there is nothing we can say to lessen the grief and torment at this shocking loss of a deeply loved child from our community.”

Police issued an advisory on Thursday asking the public to stay away from the area during the investigation. Multiple patrol officers, along with members from the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section were involved in the investigation.