RCMP report 1 death in multi-vehicle collision near Spruce Home

An 83-year-old woman from Prince Albert has died following a multi-vehicle collision near Spruce Home on Wednesday.

Investigators say a car, truck, and semi collided just south of the Hwy 2 and Hwy 355 intersection. Police were called to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. The driver of the truck and the semi did not report injuries. Neither vehicle had passengers.

The 83-year-old was the driver and sole passenger of the car. Police say her family has been notified.

Hwy 2 was closed until around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday night while Prince Albert RCMP investigated. A Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist continues to investigate the scene.