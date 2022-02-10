Prince Albert Police on scene of serious incident

According to the Prince Albert Police Service Thursday afternoon members of the Prince Albert Police Service are currently at the scene of a serious incident in the 200 Block of 23rd Street West.

They explained in a release that multiple patrol officers, along with the members from the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section, are investigating.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in the area for the remainder of the day today and possibly into Friday.

The service said that no other details are available at this time. The Prince Albert Police Service is asking the public to avoid the area while officers investigate.

They said more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.