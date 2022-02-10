Mustangs suffer road woes on weekend trip to Kindersley and North Battleford

The Melfort Mustangs lost both games of a road swing through Kindersley and North Battleford but still remain close to the first place Flin Flon Bombers in the Sherwood Division.

As of Feb. 7 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 25-14-2-5 with 57 points, four points behind the Bombers.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 21-19-1-3 with 46 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 14-25-0-6 with 34 points.

Melfort concluded their road swing with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kindersley Klippers in Kindersley on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Noah Lindsay scored for the Klippers in the three round shootout.

Marco Lopez, Mark Snarr and Dawson LeRoux scored for the Mustangs in regulation.

Lindsay, Carson Baylis and Aidan Bangs responded in regulation for Kindersley.

The Mustangs’ Joel Favreau made 22 saves; Matthew Pesenti had 24 saves for Kindersley.

Melfort opened their road trip with a 5-3 loss to the North Stars in North Battleford on Friday, Feb. 4.

The North Stars led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Curtis Hammond had a pair of goals for Melfort while Carter Anderson added the other goal.

Zane Florence, Dylan Esau, Ryland McNinch, Easton Rask and Steven Kesserling responded for the North Stars.

James Venne made 21 saves for the Mustangs; Michael Harroch had 28 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks concluded their week with a 3-1 loss to the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Melville led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Bryden Kiesman had the Hawks’ lone goal.

Noah Wills, Jake Spak and Enrique Fontes scored for Melville.

Chase Hamm made 17 saves for Nipawin; Jared Thompson made 27 saves for Melville.

Nipawin traveled to Humboldt and lost 7-0 to the Broncos on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Broncos’ Rayce Ramsey stopped all 23 shots he faced to recond the shutout.

Connor McGrath had a pair of goals for the Broncos; Alex Morozoff, Braiden Koran, Alex Saretsky, Ethan Zielke and Rhett Gibson scored for Humboldt.

The Hawks’ Harmon Laser-Hume made 34 saves.

Nipawin traveled to Estevan and lost 7-2 to the Bruins on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Christian Albertson and Carson Dobson scored for Nipawin.

Eric Pearce and Keagon Little each had a pair of goals for Estevan; Mark Rumsey, Mitch Kohner and Billy Sowa added the other Bruins’ goals.

The Hawks’ Hamm made 25 saves in just over 46 minutes of action before he was relieved by Laser-Hume who stopped all seven shots he faced.

Boston Bilous made 19 saves for the Bruins.

The Hawks traveled to Weyburn and defeated the Red Wings 5-0 on Tuesday, Feb.1.

Hamm stopped all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout.

Joel Mabin, Alex Johnson, Kye Whillans, Kiesman and Dobson scored for Nipawin.

Dazza Mitchell made 16 saves in just over 52 minutes of action for Weyburn before he was replaced by Jackson Fellner who made six saves.

La Ronge concluded their own road swing with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Klippers in Kindersley on Sunday, Feb, 6.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and 3-3 after the second period.

Lindsay scored for the Klippers in the three round shootout.

Kole Christensson, Bryan Gilman and Holden Knights scored for Kindersley in regulation time.

Jaxon Georget had a pair of goals in regulation for Kindersley while Baylis added the other goal.

Xavier Cannon made 27 saves for La Ronge; Pesenti had 37 saves for Kindersley.

La Ronge started their road swing with a 4-2 win over the Battlefords North Stars in North Battleford.

Battlefords led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Gavin Mattey, Tye Evans, Nate Looft and Knights scored for La Ronge.

Florence and Jake Southgate responded for the North Stars.

Cannon made 27 saves for La Ronge; Austin Schwab made 29 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves snd Mustangs face off in a home-and-home this weekend. The Mustangs are in La Ronge on Friday, Feb. 11 and the Ice Wolves are in La Ronge on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Hawks and Broncos face off in Nipawin on Friday, Feb. 11. The Hawks play the Yorkton Terriers in Nipawin on Saturday, Feb. 12.