Prince Albert RCMP have blocked off Hwy No. 2 just south of the junction with Hwy No. 355 north of Prince Albert due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Motorists can expect delays while officers attend the scene. Police advice drivers to slow down, follow police instructions, and follow any detours that are in place.

The RCMP announced the closure at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday. They have not released any other details about the collision.

