A 34-year-old school teacher charged with sexually exploiting a teenage student made his first court appearance in Rosthern on Wednesday.

Ryan Hutchinson, 34, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person. The charges stem from his time teaching at Hepburn School in Hepburn, Sask.

Police received the original complaint in June 2021. They arrested Hutchinson on Jan. 13 after a lengthy investigation.