Council cuts $2.6-million in spending on final day of budget deliberations

Prince Albert city council concluded budget deliberations by cutting $2.6-million in spending on Monday.

The final meeting followed four days of line-by-line review in November. Mayor Greg Dionne said council wanted to keep tax increases low for residents, and felt they could trim enough money to do so without cutting into services.

“Coming out of COVID, the economy is still weak, so we must control our asks and our increases,” Dionne said during an interview on Tuesday. “We’re trying to get that (taxes) down. We are going to see some of an increase, strictly because we were hoping to be out of COVID and we’re not. That has challenged our revenue, and our costs have certainly gone up.”

The original budget proposed by administration recommended a $4.467-million increase in spending. Following deliberations, that number is down to $1.807-million.

Notable projects funded this year include $280,000 for the new Rotary Adventure Park, $500,000 for Information Technology Infrastructure, and $146,000 for parking expansion at Little Red River Park. The City also plans to borrow more than $40-million on five major infrastructure projects.

When asked if there was pressure to spend more to help recover from the COVID restrictions, Dionne said the current spending would be enough.

“We have done our part all the way through,” he said. “We’re excited now. The new hospitals going to start construction, the OSB plant, the mill opening, our two rinks and arenas under construction, our takeoff in forestry. We think we’re probably positioned better than most cities to bounce back economically.

“I’m excited for this year, and I think positive things are to come.”

All budget recommendations will be forwarded to an upcoming City Council meeting for final approval. Afterwards, council will meet to review minimum tax rates, base tax rates, and the mill rate. That review is expected sometime in March.