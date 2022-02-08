Police searching for suspect following assault at Prince Albert business

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who reportedly assaulted a woman for not properly following direction signs inside a store.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. The woman told police the man confronted her, accused her of not following the signs, and assaulted her. Police say the man is believed to have punched her in the head several times before staff intervened.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a ball cap, green jacket, and face mask. He was seen leaving the area in a blue, early 2000s-model GMC of Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call police at 306-953-4222. Tips can also be reported anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.