Mac’s is back

There was great news in the hockey world for U18AAA teams, as the Mac’s organizing committee announced a rescheduled date for the annual Mac’s tournament.

Originally supposed to be played at the end of December, the tournament set to be held in Calgary was cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons. Now, it’s been rescheduled to April, where it will run from the 6-10.

Organizers still plan on 24 teams taking part in the tournament, with a combined total of 57 games. Every team that was scheduled to play in December was given an opt in or opt out option for the new date, depending on their respective team schedules. Replacement teams will be chosen based on standings and overall competitiveness to uphold the integrity of the tournament.

More information will become available on March 1.

