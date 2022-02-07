Longtime Catholic trustee Albert Provost announces retirement

A long-serving trustee and the current vice chair of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education has announced his retirement.

Albert Provost presented his retirement letter to the board on Monday, Jan. 24. The division formally announced his retirement in a press release on Monday.

“I have been on the school board for 25 years and it was time for me to cash it in,” he said.

Provost decided it was time to retire after a recent accident. He broke a bone in his right leg after falling down at home, and decided to focus on getting healthy.

“We took it to the doctor and they decided that it wasn’t worth fixing and it would heal itself,” Provost said.

Provost grateful for 25 years in Catholic education

Continued from page 1

“I ended up going to the hospital and ended up being there while this thing healed,” he added.

Provost was in hospital for six weeks before arriving home on Jan. 1. Since then, he’s spent much of his time learning how to walk again, which cut into the time he could devote to school division activities.

Provost said he wanted to resign earlier because he didn’t agree with masking for students and he spoke up about it to the board. He explained that when the injury happened, it was time to retire.

Provost has served on the Board of Education since 1999. During his years of service as a Board member, he has advocated for the renovation of École St Mary High School and was involved with the Board during the building of the École St. Anne School.

Provost said that Prince Albert Catholic education was his whole life.

“When I joined the school board I did some things that needed to be done and it was worth it, being on the board when I was on the board,” he explained. “But, when I was in the hospital and when I came home I couldn’t walk, so because I can’t walk I decided it was time to retire.”

Provost said that his best memories of his time on the board were the many fundraisers he was part of. That list includes things like the annual Toonies for Tuition.

He also served on many committees such as the Board’s Audit Committee, the 125th and 130th Anniversary Committee, many other important committees and other special activities representing the Board. He was currently serving as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Education.

Provost was also heavily involved in the Canadian Catholic Trustee Association. He was a champion and founding member to the Toonies for Tuition campaign which raises money for students across Canada who are required to pay tuition for Catholic education.

He was also instrumental in founding the Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation (PACE). In partnership with Catholic schools, parishes, and the larger community the PACE Foundation is committed to nurturing, promoting and supporting the vision, mission and core values of the Catholic School system.

Provost began his teaching career at St. Michael School in 1969. He was a principal of many schools in the division and retired from his teaching career in 1994.

“I want to thank the teachers and all of the principals and board members,” Provost said on Monday. “It was a great 25 years.”

Board Chair Suzanne Stubbs thanked Provost for his service.

“Over his 27 years as a board member and his years of service as a teacher, Albert Provost has truly made a difference in our local and national Catholic Education community,” Stubbs said. “His contributions and efforts are remarkable”.

The Board of Education and all the Prince Albert Catholic School Division staff recognized Provost and thanked him for his years of dedication and service.

How his board seat will be filled has not been determined as of Monday. The board of education next meets on Feb. 14.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca