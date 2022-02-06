Province reports 6 deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday

In what will be the last daily update on COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19. The deaths included three reported in the Regina zone, two in the South East zone and one in the Central East zone.

There have been 1,012 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 dashboard will be going offline and archived on Monday, Feb. 7.

The COVID-19 updates from the province will be moving to weekly updates on Thursday, Feb. 10. The plan is to also remove those in April according to the province.

The province also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday. This was among 734 total cases in the province.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 207 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 9,223 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 426 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 217 active cases and North Central 3 has 118 active cases.

There were 23 cases with pending residence information added to North Central on Sunday.

There are now 2,745 total confirmed Omicron cases with 86 in North Central.

According to the province, 30.5 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 332 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 110 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 301 receiving inpatient care and 30 in the ICU. North Central has 32 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 332 hospitalizations, of these 301 residents are inpatient and of those, 118 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 158 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 25 have not yet been determined. Of the 30 residents are in ICU, 17 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and 12 are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

There is currently one COVID-19 patient in PICU/NICU.

The current seven-day average for new cases is768 or 63.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 1,179 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 113,023.

Since the start of the pandemic,26,088 cases are from the North area (11,300 North West, 11,023 North Central, and 3,765 North East).

There were 2,866 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Feb. 6, there have been 1,453,273 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,864,860.

There were 102 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday.

According to the province 63,117 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.