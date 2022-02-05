Province reports 1 death related to COVID-19 Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The death was reported in the North West zone.

There have been 1,006 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturay.

This was among 978 total cases in the province.

Of the 978 new cases reported today, 154 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 33 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 458 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 333 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 229 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 9,785 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 436 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 213 active cases and North Central 3 has 121 active cases.

There were 35 case with pending residence information added to North Central on Saturday.

There are now 2,745 total confirmed Omicron cases with 86 in North Central.

According to the province, 35 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 345 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 117 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 315 receiving inpatient care and 30 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 345 hospitalizations, of these 315 residents are inpatient and of those, 133 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 166 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 16 have not yet been determined. Of the 30 residents are in ICU, 17 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and 12 are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

There is currently one COVID-19 patient in PICU/NICU.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 855 or 70.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 1,179 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 111,734.

Since the start of the pandemic, 25,920 cases are from the North area (11,210 North West, 10,957 North Central and 3,753 North East).

There were 2,866 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Feb. 5, there have been 1,451,023 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,133 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,864,032.

There were 123 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 63,052 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.